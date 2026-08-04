Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure seeks 25 TMC water, urges approvals

Nagpure's plan includes a state-level Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Mission to tackle pollution and flooding.

She's also calling for urgent desilting of key dams to make sure there's enough water.

For anyone tired of Pune's traffic, she requested green lights for two new bridges in Dhayari to improve connectivity.

Minister Vikhe Patil, according to the mayor's office, assured that the proposals would be examined and concerned departments would be directed to take necessary action.