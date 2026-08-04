Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure seeks 25 TMC water, urges approvals
Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure just asked the Maharashtra government for 25 TMC more water to help the city out.
In a meeting with Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on August 2, she also pushed for quicker approvals on big projects, like better water security, cleaning up rivers, fixing traffic jams, and boosting reservoir capacity.
Mula-Mutha mission, dam desilting, Dhayari bridges
Nagpure's plan includes a state-level Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Mission to tackle pollution and flooding.
She's also calling for urgent desilting of key dams to make sure there's enough water.
For anyone tired of Pune's traffic, she requested green lights for two new bridges in Dhayari to improve connectivity.
Minister Vikhe Patil, according to the mayor's office, assured that the proposals would be examined and concerned departments would be directed to take necessary action.