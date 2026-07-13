Pune Municipal Corporation reintroduces alternate day water supply July 15
India
Starting July 15, Pune will go back to alternate-day water supply, the PMC announced on Monday.
This comes after a short break from water cuts during heavy rains and the warkari pilgrimage.
But with dam levels still not high enough for long-term needs, officials say these restrictions are needed to make sure there's enough water for everyone.
Pune leaders call cuts necessary
Even though recent rains helped a bit, most dams supplying Pune are only half full, except Khadakwasla, which is at capacity.
City leaders admit it's a tough call but say it's necessary to save water for the future.
The last round of cuts in June already caused some headaches for residents, and with storage still low, the PMC says alternate-day supply is the best way forward right now.