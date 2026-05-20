Pune's Renukai Career Centre shut after NEET-UG 2026 leak arrest
Big news for students: Pune's Renukai Career Centre (RCC), a popular spot for NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET prep, has been shut down by the city authorities.
This happened after its founder, Shivraj Motegaonkar, was arrested for allegedly being part of a group that leaked NEET-UG 2026 exam papers.
RCC had been running for one and a half years without the required completion certificate.
Pune Municipal Corporation fines owner thrice
The PMC says the property owner ignored multiple notices to get its completion certificate and was fined three times the actual assessment.
Even though the owner has now applied for it, they'll need to clear all dues before anything moves forward.
Motegaonkar's arrest has sparked fresh worries about how coaching centers are run and whether they're following the rules.