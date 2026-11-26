Punjab and Haryana High Court fines petitioner 1L for delay
A 51-year-old man was fined ₹1 lakh by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after he tried to get a government job on compassionate grounds, 31 years after his police officer father passed away.
The court called his petition "frivolous and vexatious," pointing out that not only was it filed decades late, but his claim had already been rejected, even by the Supreme Court.
Petitioner turned down Haryana offers
Turns out, he'd actually turned down earlier job offers from the Haryana Armed Police and a clerical post.
This history made the court take a firm stand against what they saw as baseless litigation.
The man has four weeks to pay up, with the money going to support legal aid in Haryana; if he doesn't pay in time, it'll be recovered as land revenue dues.