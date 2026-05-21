Punjab and Haryana swelter as Sirsa hits 46.2°C May 20

IMD: no rain until May 26

The weather's been dry with barely any wind, and the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says there's no real chance of rain or relief until at least May 26 (just a slight dip possible around May 22-23).

Areas like Bathinda, Mansa, and Muktsar are feeling it the most.

Authorities are reminding everyone to stay hydrated, avoid being outside in peak afternoon hours, and take care to prevent heat-related health issues like dehydration or heat stroke.