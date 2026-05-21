Punjab and Haryana swelter as Sirsa hits 46.2°C May 20
Punjab and Haryana are seriously heating up, with temperatures breaching the 46 Celsius mark in Rohtak and Bathinda, and Sirsa topping out at 46.2 Celsius on May 20.
Even usually cooler spots like Chandigarh (44.4 Celsius), Patiala (45 Celsius), and Ludhiana (44.1 Celsius) felt the heat, as Punjab's average maximum temperature jumped nearly five degrees above normal.
IMD: no rain until May 26
The weather's been dry with barely any wind, and the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says there's no real chance of rain or relief until at least May 26 (just a slight dip possible around May 22-23).
Areas like Bathinda, Mansa, and Muktsar are feeling it the most.
Authorities are reminding everyone to stay hydrated, avoid being outside in peak afternoon hours, and take care to prevent heat-related health issues like dehydration or heat stroke.