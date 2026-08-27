Punjab employees and pensioners to protest over 20,161cr unpaid DA
India
Punjab will see a massive protest as over 300,000 state government employees will observe casual leave on Thursday to demand ₹20,161 crore in unpaid dearness allowance (DA).
They are also expected to be joined by more than 400,000 pensioners, who are expected to stage sit-ins at government offices across the state.
The protest picked up steam after the government missed a court deadline to pay up.
Hospitals schools public transport likely affected
Essential services like hospitals, schools, and public transport could be affected: many staff are on mass casual leave or absent.
Unions are also pushing for things like the old pension scheme and better pay for frontline workers.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet union leaders around 1pm on Thursday.