Punjab enforces no work no pay for 3 lakh employees
Punjab's government has rolled out a "no work, no pay" policy as over three lakh government employees extend their pen-down strike until September 11.
The protest (which kicked off August 27) is all about overdue payments: workers want their pending 18% dearness allowance, career growth benefits, and other arrears released.
They're also upset about show-cause notices for being marked absent.
Punjab appeals SC over ₹14,191cr order
With government offices across Punjab, including the Chandigarh secretariat, running at a crawl, the public is feeling the pinch.
Officials have warned that anyone dodging work will not be paid salary and could face disciplinary action.
Cabinet Minister Aman Arora called the strike "illegal" but said the government is open to talking about "legitimate" demands.
Meanwhile, Punjab is appealing to the Supreme Court over a massive ₹14,191 crore order to release all pending DA and dearness relief dues it says is impossible within a fortnight, even after a recent DA hike for some employees.