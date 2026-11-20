Punjab farm fires rise in Kharif, 8 districts cause 62%
Farm fires are back on the rise in Punjab this Kharif season, with just eight districts causing 62% of all reported incidents.
Ferozepur tops the list with 883 cases, followed by Sangrur and Tarn Taran.
Most of these fires come from stubble burning after paddy harvests, a quick fix for farmers but a big problem for air quality across northern India.
CAQM orders explanations by Nov 23
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has warned officials in 15 districts, including Patiala and Ludhiana, for not doing enough to stop stubble burning.
They've been told to explain themselves by November 23.
Even with drone monitoring and stricter rules, the jump in farm fires shows there's still a lot of work needed to actually make a difference on the ground.