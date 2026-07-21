Punjab farmers at Shambhu halt Delhi march after Haryana concessions
Thousands of Punjab farmers who gathered at the Shambhu border for a big protest on Tuesday have decided not to march to Delhi.
The move came after the Haryana government agreed to some key demands, following heavy police presence and restrictions at the border.
Haryana to free Gurnam Singh Chaduni
Haryana officials promised to release detained farmer leaders, including Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and set up a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan within 8-10 days.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said talks with Haryana's agriculture minister felt positive, with both sides agreeing that open dialogue is the way forward.
Punjab farmers fear cheap US imports
The protest was mainly about concerns over a possible India-US free trade agreement.
Farmers worry it could bring in cheap American farm products like soybeans and dairy, which they say would hurt local livelihoods and small traders in Punjab.