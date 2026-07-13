Punjab governor approves 5% cap on private school annual fees
Big news for students and parents in Punjab: private schools can now only raise their annual fees by up to 5%.
The new rule, just approved by the governor, is meant to keep fees in check and stop schools from adding surprise charges.
It kicks in right away and aims to make things fairer for families.
Private schools must disclose 4-year fees
All private schools now have to show what they charged for the last four years.
If any school hiked fees by more than 15% during that time, they will need to refund the extra money to parents.
The rule covers about 7,800 schools and could help around 3.2 million parents across Punjab.
Private schools face fines, license loss
Schools that don't follow these new guidelines face fines starting at ₹50,000, going up to ₹100,000 for repeat offenses, and could even lose their license if they keep breaking the rules.
This move follows complaints about steep fee hikes and concerns after a tragic student suicide linked to fee harassment.