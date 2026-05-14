Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria says state feels tense

Kataria flags concerns to Bhagwant Mann

Kataria has already flagged these concerns to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On a positive note, he gave a shoutout to the AAP government's anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, saying it has made real progress since launching last year.

He also defended stricter laws against sacrilege but is open to tweaks after feedback from Sikh leaders.

Plus, he suggested looking into an anti-conversion law due to rising religious conversions in border areas, a topic that might come up again as elections approach.