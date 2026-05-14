Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria says state feels tense
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is not happy with how things are going in Punjab: he is worried about rising gang wars, contract killings, extortion, and even bomb blasts.
In a recent chat at Punjab Lok Bhavan, he said the state feels tense right now and pointed out that Punjab Police could learn a thing or two from their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.
Kataria flags concerns to Bhagwant Mann
Kataria has already flagged these concerns to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
On a positive note, he gave a shoutout to the AAP government's anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashian Virudh, saying it has made real progress since launching last year.
He also defended stricter laws against sacrilege but is open to tweaks after feedback from Sikh leaders.
Plus, he suggested looking into an anti-conversion law due to rising religious conversions in border areas, a topic that might come up again as elections approach.