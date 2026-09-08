Punjab govt employees protest in Chandigarh over ₹14,191cr arrears
On Tuesday, Punjab government employees took mass casual leave and gathered outside Chandigarh's Civil Secretariat, demanding the release of ₹14,191 crore in pending dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears accumulated over several years.
They say the government has ignored their financial needs for too long, though essential services like hospitals and transport kept running as usual.
Punjab appeals SC, unions threaten protests
After the High Court ordered Punjab to pay up with interest within 14 days, the state pushed back, appealing to the Supreme Court over financial constraints.
Meanwhile, union leaders are standing firm, calling for more protests if their demands aren't met.
Plans include a mock Vidhan Sabha session on September 30 and even blockades at ministers' homes in October.