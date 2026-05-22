Man installs CCTVs tracking Army movement, sends Pakistani handlers footage
What's the story
The Punjab Police have arrested a man from Pathankot district for allegedly installing CCTV cameras along National Highway-44 to monitor the movement of Army and paramilitary forces and sharing this information with handlers based in Pakistan and other anti-national elements abroad. The accused, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bitu, was arrested after the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing received a tip-off about his activities.
Cops
Operation posed 'serious threat' to national security
Police stated that the operation posed a "serious threat" to national security. Daljinder Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police in Pathankot, stated that the accused allegedly carried out the acts to fund his drug addiction. Police added that only Singh has been arrested so far, while further investigation is underway to trace the larger network and establish the involvement of the remaining offenders.
Details revealed
Singh received ₹40,000 for his services
During interrogation, Singh confessed to installing an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop near Sujanpur in January. He was allegedly receiving directions from an unidentified individual in Dubai for this operation and was paid ₹40,000 for his services. The police have registered a case against four other people: Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu.
Security breach
Two other espionage modules busted last month
This incident comes on the heels of two other espionage modules being busted in Punjab last month. These modules were reportedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and involved using high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to handlers in Pakistan. The Counter Intelligence Wing had arrested Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of village Sahanke in Ferozepur and recovered a China-made CCTV camera with a USB-connected solar plate for 4G connectivity.
Ongoing investigation
Police working to trace funding source for alleged espionage network
The Kapurthala Police also conducted a joint operation with a central agency, arresting two people and recovering mobile phones linked to foreign handlers. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring." The police are now working to trace the funding source for this alleged espionage network.