Man installs CCTVs tracking Army movement, sends Pakistani handlers footage 

The Punjab Police have arrested a man from Pathankot district for allegedly installing CCTV cameras along National Highway-44 to monitor the movement of Army and paramilitary forces and sharing this information with handlers based in Pakistan and other anti-national elements abroad. The accused, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bitu, was arrested after the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing received a tip-off about his activities.

Cops Operation posed 'serious threat' to national security Police stated that the operation posed a "serious threat" to national security. Daljinder Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police in Pathankot, stated that the accused allegedly carried out the acts to fund his drug addiction. Police added that only Singh has been arrested so far, while further investigation is underway to trace the larger network and establish the involvement of the remaining offenders.

Details revealed Singh received ₹40,000 for his services During interrogation, Singh confessed to installing an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop near Sujanpur in January. He was allegedly receiving directions from an unidentified individual in Dubai for this operation and was paid ₹40,000 for his services. The police have registered a case against four other people: Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu.

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Security breach Two other espionage modules busted last month This incident comes on the heels of two other espionage modules being busted in Punjab last month. These modules were reportedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and involved using high-tech, China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras to transmit live feeds of sensitive military locations to handlers in Pakistan. The Counter Intelligence Wing had arrested Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of village Sahanke in Ferozepur and recovered a China-made CCTV camera with a USB-connected solar plate for 4G connectivity.

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