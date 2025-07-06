Punjab mulls death penalty for sacrilege crimes

TL;DR

CM seeking legal advice to ensure law holds up

Sacrilege has been a hot-button issue in Punjab, sparking hunger strikes and demands for tougher laws.

Earlier attempts at stricter punishment were blocked over constitutional concerns, so this time Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is seeking legal advice to ensure the law holds up.

The proposed change aims to balance strong public sentiment with legal safeguards, showing how deeply this issue shapes politics and daily life in the state.