India • Jul 06, 2025
Punjab mulls death penalty for sacrilege crimes
Punjab's government is calling a special assembly session on July 10-11 to discuss a new law that could make sacrilege punishable by death.
This move follows years of public anger after the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, which led to protests and political fallout.
CM seeking legal advice to ensure law holds up
Sacrilege has been a hot-button issue in Punjab, sparking hunger strikes and demands for tougher laws.
Earlier attempts at stricter punishment were blocked over constitutional concerns, so this time Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is seeking legal advice to ensure the law holds up.
The proposed change aims to balance strong public sentiment with legal safeguards, showing how deeply this issue shapes politics and daily life in the state.