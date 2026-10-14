Punjab Police arrest Jobanpreet Singh in Mad Sandhu murder probe
Punjab Police arrested Jobanpreet Singh, who is accused of playing a major role in the murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu.
The arrest happened in Mumbai's Chembur area, with help from the Maharashtra ATS.
Singh is accused of getting weapons and supplies for the October 3 attack.
Jobanpreet Singh admits arranging killers' resources
Sandhu was killed by two men on a bike in Amritsar, sparking a major investigation.
Two other suspects were picked up earlier in Surat, with help from the Gujarat ATS, and so far, police have arrested 11 people, including one of the shooters.
Singh has admitted to arranging resources for the killers on orders from foreign handlers and to being involved in three separate extortion-linked firing incidents in Tarn Taran district.
Police are now digging deeper into his network to find more links.