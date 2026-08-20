Punjab Police detain 3 suspected Bambiha gang members from Malaysia
India
Punjab Police just brought three suspected Davinder Bambiha gang members back from Malaysia: Jaspreet Singh, also known as Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh, and Pawandeep Singh.
They were arrested by Punjab Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, following their deportation from Malaysia, and are now in Punjab facing questions about their roles in some serious crimes, including murder and extortion.
Investigators probe grenade plot, ISI links
Investigators say these men were involved in big cases, like a planned grenade attack in Ludhiana last year that police managed to stop, plus the 2025 murder of Yadwinder Singh.
Authorities are also looking into their possible links with Pakistan's ISI, as part of a wider crackdown on organized crime across borders.