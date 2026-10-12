Punjab Police shoot Baljit Singh alias Gori during escape attempt

Investigators found that the accused were allegedly operating as part of a module working at the direction of Pakistan-based handlers associated with the ISI and handlers based abroad, with the accused allegedly lured with money to carry out the attack.

Two more suspects, Simranjit Singh and another Baljit Singh, are also in custody.

Even with insufficient CCTV coverage, police pieced things together using tech tools.

Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar called out his team's hard work and said they are committed to keeping peace intact.