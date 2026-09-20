Punjab raises DA to 50% for state employees, pensioners
Punjab just rolled out an 8% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state employees and pensioners, kicking in from October 1.
This move, which follows recent protests over pending dues, will help about 800,000 people.
With the latest increase, the total DA will take the total DA to 50% from October 1, aiming to give some financial relief after weeks of unrest.
Bhagwant Mann discusses Old Pension Scheme
The decision came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with employee representatives to talk through bigger issues like the Old Pension Scheme and other long-standing demands.
Mann also promised more regular meetings and open discussions going forward.
He also announced that women employees will get postings within 40km of their homes and highlighted that around 70,000 jobs have already been filled through a transparent process, signaling a push for fairer working conditions across the board.