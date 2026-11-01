Punjab raises sugarcane price to ₹431 per quintal, highest nationwide
Punjab just bumped up its sugarcane price to ₹431 per quintal for the 2026-27 season, the highest in India right now.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says this move is all about giving farmers a fairer deal and better pay.
Sugar mills are set to kick off operations from November 25, so the harvest should be processed on time.
Bhagwant Mann says hike helps farmers
Speaking in Chandigarh, Mann called farmers "the backbone of Punjab's economy" and emphasized how this price hike will directly support local farmers' incomes.
The government hopes this step not only helps thousands of families who rely on sugarcane but also strengthens rural communities across the state.