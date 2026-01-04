Next Article
Punjab youth's remains finally return after Russia-Ukraine war tragedy
India
After almost two years, the remains of Mandeep Kumar—a disabled youth from Punjab—have come home.
Mandeep had hoped for a better life in Italy but was tricked by agents and ended up forced into military service in Russia, where he lost his life.
His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and his last rites will be held this Sunday.
A family's tough fight for answers
Mandeep's brother Jagdeep persistently pushed for the truth, even traveling to Russia twice in 2025 with help from Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.
He uncovered how Indians like Mandeep were misled and forced into the conflict.
Despite setbacks from officials back home, Jagdeep is still fighting for an investigation so others don't face the same fate.