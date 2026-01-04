Punjab youth's remains finally return after Russia-Ukraine war tragedy India Jan 04, 2026

After almost two years, the remains of Mandeep Kumar—a disabled youth from Punjab—have come home.

Mandeep had hoped for a better life in Italy but was tricked by agents and ended up forced into military service in Russia, where he lost his life.

His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and his last rites will be held this Sunday.