Puri replica Jagannath temple coming up in Jamshedpur

More about the cultural center

Spread across 2.5 acres by the Kharkhai river, the complex will feature idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

According to S K Behera (the trust's managing trustee), the trust is building the complex.

The center aims to offer value-based education inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and hopes to draw more visitors for both learning and spiritual vibes.