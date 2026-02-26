Puri replica Jagannath temple coming up in Jamshedpur
President Droupadi Murmu just laid the foundation stone for a brand-new Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Center in Jamshedpur's Kadma area.
The ₹100 crore project will be a modern replica of Odisha's iconic Puri Jagannath temple, with no specific completion timelines provided.
More about the cultural center
Spread across 2.5 acres by the Kharkhai river, the complex will feature idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.
According to S K Behera (the trust's managing trustee), the trust is building the complex.
The center aims to offer value-based education inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and hopes to draw more visitors for both learning and spiritual vibes.
Who all attended the ceremony
The ceremony saw top names like Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan join 1,200 invited guests.