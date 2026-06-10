Pushkar Raj Sabharwal defends son as Air India findings near

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal seeks independent probe

Pushkar Raj wants an independent probe and disagrees with initial conclusions based on cockpit audio.

The Supreme Court later said there's no suggestion of his fault in the initial report.

With over 15,600 flying hours and retirement plans ahead, Captain Sabharwal was a highly experienced pilot.

Despite everything, his father is determined to protect his son's legacy while waiting for the expected next findings.