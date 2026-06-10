Pushkar Raj Sabharwal defends son as Air India findings near
Pushkar Raj Sabharwal is speaking up for his late son, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, as authorities get ready to share new findings about the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025.
The Boeing 787 went down just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing at least 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board.
Early reports pointed to engine failure caused by fuel switches being set to cutoff.
Pushkar Raj Sabharwal seeks independent probe
Pushkar Raj wants an independent probe and disagrees with initial conclusions based on cockpit audio.
The Supreme Court later said there's no suggestion of his fault in the initial report.
With over 15,600 flying hours and retirement plans ahead, Captain Sabharwal was a highly experienced pilot.
Despite everything, his father is determined to protect his son's legacy while waiting for the expected next findings.