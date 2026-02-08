Qualcomm's latest 2nm chip designed in India
Big news for Indian tech—Qualcomm's latest 2nm chip included significant design and validation contributions from teams in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "I am very happy to see this progress" at the Bengaluru launch event.
Company officials described the work as a milestone in the expanding role of Qualcomm's India engineering centers.
Chip will power AI, wireless gadgets, computers, and cars
India is now Qualcomm's largest design hub outside the US, and this chip isn't just for phones—it'll power AI, wireless gadgets, computers, and even cars.
Expected to be built on TSMC's advanced N2P process, it is expected to support next-generation AI and compute capabilities.
India's semiconductor ecosystem is booming
India's semiconductor ecosystem is booming with 67,000+ trained engineers and hundreds of universities using top EDA tools since 2022.
The government has set aside ₹1,000 crore to boost homegrown design startups through ISM 2.0.
Plus, 10 units are under construction—four have already started pilot production.