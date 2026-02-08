Qualcomm's latest 2nm chip designed in India India Feb 08, 2026

Big news for Indian tech—Qualcomm's latest 2nm chip included significant design and validation contributions from teams in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "I am very happy to see this progress" at the Bengaluru launch event.

Company officials described the work as a milestone in the expanding role of Qualcomm's India engineering centers.