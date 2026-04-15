Rabi wheat procurement down 69% to 15.3L tons

Rains disrupt deliveries as Haryana leads

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have really thrown off wheat deliveries to mandis, making it tough to hit targets.

The government set a goal of 30.3 lakh tons at ₹2,585 per quintal, but states are seeing mixed results: Haryana leads with over 11 lakh tons, while Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are lagging far behind.

Rajasthan started early in March to get ahead—showing just how much timing and local weather can change the game for farmers across India.