Rabi wheat procurement down 69% to 15.3L tons
Wheat procurement is way down this rabi season: only 15.3 lakh tons have been bought so far, which is a sharp 69% drop from last year's numbers at this point.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies usually do most of their wheat buying early in the season, but things haven't gone as planned this time.
Rains disrupt deliveries as Haryana leads
Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have really thrown off wheat deliveries to mandis, making it tough to hit targets.
The government set a goal of 30.3 lakh tons at ₹2,585 per quintal, but states are seeing mixed results: Haryana leads with over 11 lakh tons, while Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are lagging far behind.
Rajasthan started early in March to get ahead—showing just how much timing and local weather can change the game for farmers across India.