RAF diary confirms 1st pellet use on unarmed Delhi protesters
On July 20, 2026, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired plastic pellet guns at a protest near Parliament, marking the first time this crowd-control method was used on unarmed protesters in Delhi.
The RAF confirmed this in an official diary entry, saying they acted on orders from a deputy commissioner of police and also used tear gas.
Two injured as RAF withdraws pellets
At least two protesters were seriously injured, including a 19-year-old who might lose vision in one eye.
The incident led to calls for a Supreme Court ban on pellet guns and better support for victims.
In response, the RAF pulled back these weapons from Jantar Mantar and launched an internal review.
Inspector General Seema Dhundhia called out "serious deficiencies" in how force was used and emphasized that future protests need more sensitive policing.