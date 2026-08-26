RAF diary confirms 1st pellet use on unarmed Delhi protesters

At least two protesters were seriously injured, including a 19-year-old who might lose vision in one eye.

The incident led to calls for a Supreme Court ban on pellet guns and better support for victims.

In response, the RAF pulled back these weapons from Jantar Mantar and launched an internal review.

Inspector General Seema Dhundhia called out "serious deficiencies" in how force was used and emphasized that future protests need more sensitive policing.