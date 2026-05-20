Raghav Chadha seeks Delhi High Court protection from AI deepfakes
India
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has asked the Delhi High Court to protect him from AI-generated deepfakes and fake audio or video clips.
He wants to stop people from using AI tools to create or share altered videos, synthetic voice recordings, or speeches that could mislead others or damage his reputation.
The court will hear his plea on May 21.
Celebrities went to court over AI
Chadha says misuse of his image and voice could trick the public and hurt his name, something more celebrities are worried about these days.
Big names like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have already gone to court over similar AI issues.
The Delhi High Court has also said public figures' voices and images deserve protection, especially as AI makes fakes easier than ever.