Rahul Gandhi accuses Amit Shah ordering police action on students
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering police action on student protesters.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned the reported use of force against women demonstrators during the CJP crackdown.
Meanwhile, a BJP MP flagged concerns about irregularities in horticulture subsidies during Parliament.
Nearly 1 3rd AIIMS faculty vacant
Big gaps at AIIMS: The government revealed that nearly one-third of faculty positions across India's top medical institutes are still vacant.
In Japan, a powerful earthquake caused casualties and an explosion at a mall.
On the international front, tensions rose between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron after a US walkout at the U.N. Security Council meeting.
India names Test squad Sri Lanka
India announced its Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour.
Gulveer Singh bagged a medal in men's 10,000 meters at the Commonwealth Games 2026; Sharmila Dhankar won gold in para-athletics.
Himachal Pradesh shifted students to state-run CBSE schools and proposed 300 new postgraduate medical seats.
IIT Madras released the GATE 2027 syllabus for engineering hopefuls.