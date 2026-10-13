Rahul Gandhi filed SC petition seeking SIR documents and probe
India
Rahul Gandhi and several opposition leaders filed a petition on October 12, asking the Election Commission to share key documents about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and calling for an independent probe into alleged one-sided actions by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Supreme Court Registry cleared and numbered their petition within 24 hours of filing.
Paperwork resolved, Surya Kant promises hearing
There were some paperwork hiccups at first, missing vakalatnamas and fee issues, but these got sorted out right away.
Chief Justice Surya Kant made sure things kept moving smoothly, promising a quick hearing for the opposition's case.
The urgency comes as opposition leaders push for more transparency around election processes.