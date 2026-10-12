Rahul Gandhi-led opposition plea flagged for 14 errors at SC
India
Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders took their fight over alleged election issues to the Supreme Court, but the court flagged 14 mistakes in their petition, including missing paperwork, a small fee shortfall, and a blurry ID copy for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The timing was notable, as this happened while the INDIA bloc held a big protest in Delhi.
Opposition seeks transparency from Gyanesh Kumar
The opposition is challenging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what they call "vote chori" (vote theft), focusing on problems with recent updates to voter lists.
Their goal: push for more transparency and fairness in how elections are run.