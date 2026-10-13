Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court October 13 over 2 cases
Rahul Gandhi is headed to the Supreme Court on October 13 with two big legal battles.
One is about a defamation case from his 2018 "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remark aimed at Prime Minister Modi, which the Bombay High Court refused to dismiss.
The other involves an order for CBI and ED investigations into claims that Rahul Gandhi has more assets than he should, a move cleared by the Allahabad High Court.
Mahesh Shrishrimal sued Rahul Gandhi
The defamation case was started by BJP functionary Mahesh Shrishrimal, who said Gandhi's comments during the 2018 political controversy over the Rafale fighter jet deal hurt party supporters.
Meanwhile, the other involves an order for CBI and ED investigations into claims that Rahul Gandhi has more assets than he should, a move cleared by the Allahabad High Court.