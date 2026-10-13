Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court October 13 over 2 cases

Rahul Gandhi is headed to the Supreme Court on October 13 with two big legal battles.

One is about a defamation case from his 2018 "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remark aimed at Prime Minister Modi, which the Bombay High Court refused to dismiss.

The other involves an order for CBI and ED investigations into claims that Rahul Gandhi has more assets than he should, a move cleared by the Allahabad High Court.