Rahul Gandhi's 'state against us' remark case hearing pushed back
A local court has pushed back the hearing against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to September 26, after missing paperwork stalled proceedings.
The case was sparked by Gandhi's comment, "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself," which some felt disrespected India's democracy.
Why was hearing deferred?
The judge had to defer things because key records from a lower court weren't available yet.
Simran Gupta from Hindu Shakti Dal filed the complaint earlier this year, saying Gandhi's words crossed a line.
Controversies surrounding Gandhi
Rahul—currently Leader of Opposition and part of India's famous Nehru-Gandhi family—has seen his share of controversy.
Recently, he was pulled up by the Supreme Court for making claims about China occupying Indian territory during his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.