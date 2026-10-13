Rahul Solanki asks NHRC to investigate videos of women mistreatment
India
Rahul Solanki, an assistant commandant with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has asked the National Human Rights Commission to investigate videos that appear to show police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel mistreating women protesters.
He wants these videos forensically verified and is pushing for a full, independent investigation into what really happened.
Solanki seeks accountability and gender-sensitivity training
Solanki says action should be taken if any wrongdoing is confirmed, stressing that context matters before making judgments.
He has also suggested gender-sensitivity training for officers dealing with women protesters, aiming to make sure their rights and dignity are respected during such situations.