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Home / News / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today: IMD
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today: IMD
Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 34-36°C

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today: IMD

By Snehil Singh
Jul 31, 2026
10:56 am
What's the story

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Friday with a morning temperature of around 25°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning later in the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 34-36°C while minimum temperatures may hover around 26°C.

Nationwide forecast

Heavy rainfall expected in several states

The IMD has predicted widespread monsoon activity across the country on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Weather warnings

Thunderstorm warning issued in these states

The IMD has also issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Pradesh.

Gusty winds of 30-40km/h are likely over Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Strong surface winds are expected over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana.

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Marine advisory

Marine warnings also issued

The weather office has also issued marine warnings, predicting squally winds of 45-55km/h, gusting to 65km/h over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into these sea areas till conditions improve.

Most parts of the country are likely to remain warm and humid under active monsoon conditions, with daytime temperatures expected in the low to mid-30s degrees Celsius across northern, central, and eastern India.

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