Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi today: IMD

The IMD has predicted widespread monsoon activity across the country on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.