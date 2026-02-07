Rajasthan: Farmer injures leopard cub, later kills it with ax India Feb 07, 2026

A 48-year-old farmer, Shravan Gurjar, was collecting fodder for his goats in Kharkadi village, Rajasthan, when a leopard cub suddenly jumped out from the bushes and attacked him.

Trying to defend himself as the animal clawed and bit him, Gurjar struck the cub on the head with an ax, killing it.