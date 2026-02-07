Rajasthan: Farmer injures leopard cub, later kills it with ax
India
A 48-year-old farmer, Shravan Gurjar, was collecting fodder for his goats in Kharkadi village, Rajasthan, when a leopard cub suddenly jumped out from the bushes and attacked him.
Trying to defend himself as the animal clawed and bit him, Gurjar struck the cub on the head with an ax, killing it.
Gurjar was left seriously injured and taken to a government hospital for treatment.
Forest officials took custody of the leopard's body.
According to Forester Manoj Naga, they'll be following wildlife protection laws as they investigate how this unfortunate incident unfolded.