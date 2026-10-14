Rajasthan forces arrest 2 men after alleged Pakistan drone drop

The recovery happened in the 12 KND area near Rawla, right by the border.

Along with black RDX in an IED configuration, there was a remote control and two devices called Kepler.

The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force handled the bust and called in a bomb squad from Jaipur to defuse the material after the team arrives.

Investigators are now trying to track down who else is behind this cross-border operation.