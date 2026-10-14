Rajasthan forces arrest 2 men after alleged Pakistan drone drop
India
Big news from Rajasthan: security forces just busted a major smuggling attempt near the India-Pakistan border.
Packets allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan included 7.7kg of plastic explosives, two pistols, and 600 cartridges.
Two men from Punjab have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
Kepler devices and RDX recovered
The recovery happened in the 12 KND area near Rawla, right by the border.
Along with black RDX in an IED configuration, there was a remote control and two devices called Kepler.
The Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force handled the bust and called in a bomb squad from Jaipur to defuse the material after the team arrives.
Investigators are now trying to track down who else is behind this cross-border operation.