Rajasthan police pick up 3rd suspect over Sri Ganganagar blast
Rajasthan police have picked up a third suspect linked to the November 3 railway track blast in Sri Ganganagar.
The latest arrest is the accused from Gurdaspur, Punjab, who was already behind bars for another crime.
Investigators believe he tipped off a Pakistan-based terror handler identified as Shah about where the blast would happen.
Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh detained
the accused was brought from Gurdaspur in Punjab on a production warrant, according to investigating officer Nitin Chaudhary.
Two others, Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, were arrested earlier and are currently in police custody.
Police and security agencies are now focused on figuring out how all these suspects are connected and uncovering the bigger network involved.