Rajasthan schools to make newspaper reading a daily habit
India
Rajasthan's government schools will kick off a new routine: students will read newspapers for at least 10 minutes during morning assemblies.
The goal? To help everyone brush up on their reading skills, pick up new words, and stay in the loop about what's happening in India and around the world.
What's changing at school?
Schools will now subscribe to both Hindi and English newspapers (or two Hindi ones for upper primary).
The education council is footing the bill, so students just get to dive in.
There'll also be group discussions on editorials and big news stories—perfect for boosting general knowledge, social awareness, and even prepping for competitive exams.
This move follows similar steps taken by schools in Uttar Pradesh.