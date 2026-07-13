Rajasthan set to complete 28km Thar reservoir supplying 5 million people

Rajasthan is set to complete a giant 28-kilometer-long reservoir right in the Thar Desert, aiming to keep five million people in Jaisalmer and Barmer supplied with water, even when the main Indira Gandhi Canal shuts down for maintenance.

Costing ₹242 crore, this new tank can hold 1.41 billion liters of water at a depth of 33 feet and is set to be a game-changer for the region.