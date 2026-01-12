Rajasthan shivers as cold wave grips state
Rajasthan is freezing right now, with temperatures dropping to -0.4°C in Fatehpur (Sikar).
Places like Lunkaransar and Churu aren't far behind, dipping close to zero.
Most of the state saw nighttime lows under 8°C, making for some seriously chilly evenings.
Foggy mornings and bonfires everywhere
The cold snap has brought foggy mornings, especially out west, leading to tricky early commutes.
Locals are gathering around bonfires to stay warm.
The weather department says this cold wave could stick around another day, so it's smart to bundle up—especially if you're looking out for kids or grandparents.
A few warmer spots offer relief
Not everywhere is icy—Chittorgarh and Dungarpur are a bit milder at 8.4°C and 11.8°C, giving southern Rajasthan a small break from the chill.
The Met Department is keeping an eye on things and sharing regular updates.