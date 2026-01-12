Gurugram, Bathinda shiver through season's coldest night at 0.6°C

Punjab isn't escaping the chill—Hoshiarpur and Amritsar saw morning lows of just over 1°C. The IMD says these "cold day" conditions will stick around until January 14, with daytime highs staying under 10°C in some spots.

Fog makes things trickier

Alongside the cold, dense fog has cut visibility down to a few dozen meters in many places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan, and Delhi, slowing transport and making daily life tougher.

The IMD warns this combo could last till January 12 or even beyond, so it's smart to bundle up and stay safe out there!