Rajasthan suspends officers after killing of Atar Singh Bhadana

After the killing of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, Rajasthan suspended Weir police station chief Dhirendra Singh, placed six police personnel under APO, and removed two others from their posts.

This move came right after a law and order review led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prerna Shekhawat and Bhusawar Circle Officer Neeraj Bhardwaj were also placed under APO as the state looks to address what went wrong.