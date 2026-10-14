Rajasthan suspends officers after killing of Atar Singh Bhadana
After the killing of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, Rajasthan suspended Weir police station chief Dhirendra Singh, placed six police personnel under APO, and removed two others from their posts.
This move came right after a law and order review led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Additional Superintendent of Police Prerna Shekhawat and Bhusawar Circle Officer Neeraj Bhardwaj were also placed under APO as the state looks to address what went wrong.
Bhadana killed during crusher dispute
Bhadana was killed on Sunday during a heated dispute over reopening a stone crusher in Bhonda village.
Locals accused him of encroaching on grazing land and illegal mining, and things turned violent when he confronted protesting villagers.
The crusher had been closed for about a year, so tensions had been simmering for a while.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma calls for accountability
Chief Minister Sharma called for better police accountability and promised steps to prevent these kinds of conflicts in the future, saying it's important to get to the root of such issues and keep law and order strong.