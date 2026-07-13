Rajasthan truckers launch indefinite strike over VLTDs, warn delivery disruption
Truck drivers across Rajasthan have kicked off an indefinite strike to protest new government rules that require installing pricey tracking devices (VLTDs) in their trucks.
The main truckers' group says the government just isn't ready for these changes and warns that if things don't improve soon, deliveries of essentials like groceries and building materials could take a serious hit.
Owners cite high VLTD costs, delays
Truck owners say VLTDs cost up to ₹30,000 each in Rajasthan, way more than the around ₹3,000 price tag in other states, and there aren't enough approved vendors to keep up.
This has led to long waits for permits and fitness certificates.
They're also frustrated by complicated interstate permit rules that add extra taxes and paperwork.
Many transport associations are backing the strike, calling for smoother rollout before any strict enforcement.