Rajasthan truckers launch indefinite strike over VLTDs, warn delivery disruption

Owners cite high VLTD costs, delays

Truck owners say VLTDs cost up to ₹30,000 each in Rajasthan, way more than the around ₹3,000 price tag in other states, and there aren't enough approved vendors to keep up.

This has led to long waits for permits and fitness certificates.

They're also frustrated by complicated interstate permit rules that add extra taxes and paperwork.

Many transport associations are backing the strike, calling for smoother rollout before any strict enforcement.