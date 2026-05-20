Rajnath Singh and South Korea deepen maritime and tech cooperation
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was in Seoul, where he and his South Korean counterpart agreed to team up on maritime security, tech innovation, logistics, and more military exchanges.
Both leaders emphasized keeping the Indo-Pacific open and fair for everyone.
Defense pacts push Make in India
Several new defense agreements were signed (think high-tech air defense systems and directed-energy weapons) with a strong push for Make in India.
Singh also encouraged South Korean companies to get involved in India's growing defense sector, especially in AI, quantum tech, and autonomous systems under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.