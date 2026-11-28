Ram Lal attacked with acid after Ludhiana Tibba parking dispute
A simple parking dispute in Ludhiana's Tibba area took a shocking turn when pickup-truck driver Ram Lal was attacked with acid.
Things started when Lal found his vehicle blocked by Rajdeep Singh's vehicle: an argument followed, but it seemed to cool off.
Unfortunately, later that day, Singh and his group came back, assaulted Lal and his brother with baseball bats, and then threw acid on Lal.
Ram Lal hospitalized, Rajdeep Singh arrested
Lal is now in the hospital with serious burns to his face, eyes, neck, and chest.
Police have arrested Rajdeep Singh but are still looking for three others involved.
An FIR has been filed as police continue their investigation.