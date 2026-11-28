A simple parking dispute in Ludhiana's Tibba area took a shocking turn when pickup-truck driver Ram Lal was attacked with acid.

Things started when Lal found his vehicle blocked by Rajdeep Singh's vehicle: an argument followed, but it seemed to cool off.

Unfortunately, later that day, Singh and his group came back, assaulted Lal and his brother with baseball bats, and then threw acid on Lal.