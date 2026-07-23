Ram Mandir trust defers appointment of CEO, 3 trustees
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has postponed the appointment of its first chief executive officer (CEO) and three new trustees. The trust said it had received a whopping 5,200 applications for the CEO position and as such, the selection committee has sought more time to sift through these applications and shortlist three suitable candidates.
Administrative changes
Trust to appoint interim secretary
To manage its growing administrative needs in the meantime, the trust has decided to appoint an interim secretary.
An official spokesperson will also be appointed to handle communication with the public and media.
These decisions were taken at a board meeting where arrangements for the expected rise in the number of devotees during Shravan month were reviewed along with other administrative and financial matters.
Upcoming meeting
Next meeting scheduled for September 2
After the meeting, Trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan and treasurer Govind Dev Giri told the press, "Trust could not finalize its first chief executive officer as the three-member selection committee told trustees it needs more time to sift through...5,200 applications."
"The volume is huge. We need one additional month for proper scrutiny and to shortlist three suitable names," Giri added.
The trust's next meeting on pending issues, including filling three vacant posts, is scheduled for September 2.
Committee overhaul
Trust reconstitutes religious committee
The trust has also reconstituted its religious committee, which will comprise five seers from Ayodhya and four trust representatives. The trust treasurer said responsibilities at the temple will now largely rest with these nine people.
Furthermore, the trust and the State Bank of India (SBI) have overhauled the donation counting system, replacing all 36 employees involved in donation counting with regular bank staff.