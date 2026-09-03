Who are Ram Temple trust's 3 new trustees, office-bearers
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Wednesday inducted three new trustees, including its first woman member, and reshuffled its office-bearers. Swami Govind Dev Giri has been elevated to general secretary from treasurer, while Delhi businessman and philanthropist Mahesh Bhagchandka has been appointed treasurer. The other two new trustees are advocate Madan Mohan Pandey and educationist Dr. Nirmala Yadav.
Rai
Giri served as treasurer since the trust's formation
Giri, who had been serving as treasurer since the trust's formation in 2020, was elevated to the position of general secretary following the exit of Champat Rai from the Trust's executive structure.
Dr. Krishna Mohan, who had been functioning as interim general secretary since July 6, will continue as trustee.
Rai had resigned in June after the temple donation theft scandal rocked the nation.
Trustee profiles
Who are the new trustees
Bhagchandka, a founder-trustee of the Ashok Singhal Foundation, is known for his work on Ram-related cultural initiatives.
He was a yajman at both bhoomi pujan and pran pratishtha ceremonies of the Ram temple.
Pandey, who represented Shri Ram Lalla Virajman in the title dispute from 1990 to 2019, has served as Uttar Pradesh's additional advocate general for six years.
Educational background
Filling of vacant trustee positions
Dr. Yadav, a retired principal of BDM Girls PG College and Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya PG College, is known for her academic and administrative experience.
She hails from a family with a strong educational background in western Uttar Pradesh. Her late husband, Harendra Yadav, was an RSS district chief, while her father-in-law, Squadron Leader Surya Kumar Yadav, served in the Indian Air Force before being associated with the erstwhile Jana Sangh.
Expanded board
Trust governing body reconstitution
The governing body of the Trust now has 11 permanent members, including president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and general secretary Swami Govind Dev Giri.
The reconstituted board will be instrumental in streamlining temple complex operations and finalizing administrative frameworks for the newly created CEO position. The Trust had appointed Air Marshal (retired) Jeetendra Mishra as its first full-time CEO.
However, no decision could be taken on the appointment of a spokesperson.