Ramleela fair money dispute kills 3, injures 1 in Pilibhit
India
A fight over a previous Ramleela fair money turned tragic in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, when a meeting to plan this year's event spiraled out of control.
What started as a call for financial transparency ended with three people losing their lives and one injured person.
Kaushal Gupta and 2 others arrested
The deceased were trader brothers Ankit Gupta, 30, and Mohit Gupta, 38, plus Kunal Srivastava, 18.
Rose Gupta, 20, was hurt but survived.
Police have arrested the main accused, Kaushal Gupta, along with two others. They recovered firearms and sticks from them.
Extra police are now keeping things calm as investigations continue.