Ranchi: Five booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting Manju Choudhary
India
In Ranchi, five people, including Amrendra Kumar and his family, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman, Manju Choudhary, and stopping her from using their well.
She says they also hurled casteist slurs at her.
After the October 10 incident, Manju filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Both sides file complaints over well
The argument over the well has been simmering since July.
Police say both sides have now filed complaints: Manju against the family for assault and discrimination, and the accused claiming she attacked them too.
Investigations are ongoing, with police promising fair action once all facts are clear.