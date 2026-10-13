Ranchi: Five booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting Manju Choudhary

In Ranchi, five people, including Amrendra Kumar and his family, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman, Manju Choudhary, and stopping her from using their well.

She says they also hurled casteist slurs at her.

After the October 10 incident, Manju filed a police complaint, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.