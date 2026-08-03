Ranchi students protest 6th day over JPSC JSSC exam allegations
India
Students in Ranchi are still protesting, now for the sixth day, calling out alleged issues in JPSC and JSSC exams.
They're frustrated with Chief Minister Hemant Soren for not stepping in, and on Tuesday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) jumped in to back their demands for fairer recruitment.
CJP's Dipke backs students, transparency concerns
CJP founder Dipke showed support on X, saying he spoke with protesting students and that "the CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands."
The movement is shining a light on concerns about transparency in how jobs are filled under the current government.