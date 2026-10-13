Ravinder Govinda released on bail, garlanded in viral video

The clash broke out on October 10 during a CJP rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. As protesters tried to cross police barricades at Jantar Mantar, things got heated.

Videos showed Govinda and his group physically assaulting students near DDU Marg.

After being arrested by Delhi Police, Govinda claimed he acted in self-defense because protesters surrounded his car. He admitted to fighting but said protesters started it.

Rahul Gandhi called out the violence and blamed the government for backing it, but Govinda pushed back, saying social media misrepresented what really happened.